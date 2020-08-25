Sections
Home / Other Sports / Formula One adds four more races to revised 2020 calendar

Formula One adds four more races to revised 2020 calendar

Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December, completing the heavily reshaped calendar. It takes the number of races in the season to 17.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:01 IST

By Associated Press,

F1 did not specify which races would be open to spectators. (Getty Images)

Formula One added four more races to this year’s calendar on Tuesday and said “a limited number of fans” will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season.

Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December, completing the heavily reshaped calendar. It takes the number of races in the season to 17.

After the Turkish Grand Prix on November 15, Bahrain will stage back-to-back races on November 29 and December 6. The season will finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 13. The Chinese Grand Prix, which had been postponed, will not take place in 2020.

“We can confirm that a number of races in the revised 2020 season will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality,” Formula One said in a statement, “and we are working with each promoter to finalize the details.”



It did not specify which races would be open to spectators.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICC postpones Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A
Aug 25, 2020 18:14 IST
Formula One adds four more races to revised 2020 calendar
Aug 25, 2020 18:01 IST
Triumph Trident design prototype breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Z650, CB650R
Aug 25, 2020 18:15 IST
ISRO signs MoU with premier technical institute in Odisha to promote space research
Aug 25, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.