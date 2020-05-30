Sections
Home / Other Sports / Formula One set to resume after season openers receive government’s go-ahead: report

Ever since the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled at the start of the season, several other races have endured the same fate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The season openers planned on July 7 and 12 are set to go ahead. (Getty Images)

Formula One is set up return to action after its season openers, scheduled to be held on July 7 and 12, received a go-ahead by the government. The F1, Red Bull ring chiefs and local authorities have been at meetings discussing the resumption of race for weeks and there finally seem to be an outcome as they have reportedly devised a safety plan, including precautions to be taken.

More to follow…

