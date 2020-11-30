Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Four Olympic-bound boxers included in TOPS

Four Olympic-bound boxers included in TOPS

World bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Asian medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) joined M C Mary Kom in the elite group

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The words "Hit Hard" are written on boxing gloves as parkinson's patients takes part in their twice -weekly rock steady boxing class in Costa Mesa, California. (REUTERS)

Four Olympic-bound Indian boxers -- two men and as many women -- have been included in the sports ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday.

World bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Asian medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) joined M C Mary Kom in the elite group.Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) have been included in a group which already featured Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), and Vikas Krishan (69kg) among the Tokyo-bound.

Lovlina Borgohain and Kavinder Singh Bisht are also part of the core group.

“Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Sonia Chahal (57kg) and Shiva Thapa (63kg) were moved to the TOPS Developmental group from the Core Group,” the SAI stated.

Zareen participates in the same weight category as Mary Kom while Thapa competes with Kaushik for the 63kg slot.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Nov 30, 2020 15:54 IST
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
Nov 30, 2020 16:50 IST
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
Nov 30, 2020 16:24 IST
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Nov 30, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee like a kid, got everything on a platter, says BJP Bengal president
Nov 30, 2020 16:54 IST
Student organisations demand action against SPPU staff for manhandling student
Nov 30, 2020 16:53 IST
No land to extend Dehradun airport’s runway except forest: Uttarakhand govt to Centre
Nov 30, 2020 16:51 IST
Four Olympic-bound boxers included in TOPS
Nov 30, 2020 16:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.