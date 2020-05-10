Geeta Phogat: Post delivery I had to stop heavy exercises because Arjun feed nahi le paa raha tha

Life has changed drastically for Commonwealth Games gold medallist, freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat, since she has become a mother. She gave birth to her son, Arjun, last December, and had to put her professional sport on the backburner for the sake of her child. On Mother’s Day, Geeta shares that dealing with wait gain post pregnancy was one thing, but seeing her child not being able to breastfeed was another pain.

“When Arjun turned four and a half month, I resumed my workout. Usi time maine dekha ki Arjun ache se feed nahi le paa raha tha. Toh humare physiotherapist ne salah di ki abhi heavy exercises mat karo...”

Candidly sharing her concerns, as a new mother, Geeta says, “Pregnancy ke baad I have gained 25 kg weight. Main ek athlete hun aur mai fit body mein confident mehsoos karti hun. Is body main aisa nahi hai ki mujhe achha nahi lag raha, lekin main chahti hun ki main apni fitness barkarar rakhoon... So recently, when Arjun turned four and a half month, I resumed my workout. Usi time maine dekha ki Arjun ache se feed nahi le paa raha tha. Toh humare physiotherapist ne salah di ki abhi heavy exercises mat karo jab tak bachha breastfeed le raha hai. That’s why I had to pause my exercise regimen because right now my kid is very small and uski health meri health se zyaada important hai!”

Getting used to carrying the diaper bag instead of gym bag, and scheduling her time table according to her baby, Geeta has managed somehow. But the lockdown posed a serious challenge for this new mommy. “Ab jake online delivery start hua toh fir se diapers aur baby oils vagera mangva rahe hai. Maine khareed ke toh rakhe the lockdown ke pehle magar kam pad gaye,” says Geeta with a laugh, adding how her husband, wrestler Pawan Kumar has been a doting father to their child, “Pawan har tareeke se help karte hai. Main apne aap ko lucky manti hun ki mujhe aise husband mile... Hum dono ko hi baby ki needs ke according manage karna padta hai. Arjun ke aane ke baad, maine apni maa ko phone kiya aur bola ki iske janam ke baad mujhe pata chala hai ki maa kitni mushkilo se bachho ko bada karti hai... Magar main ye enjoy kar rahi hun. Jab baby ko muskurate hue dekhti hun toh apaar santushti aur sukoon milta hai.”

And it’s this joy of motherhood that encourages Geeta to get fit and comeback with a bang to represent India in the Olympics. Since this will be her second innings, post pregnancy, ask if she would like Dangal 2 to represent the motherhood struggles of sportsperson, and she agrees saying, “Aamir khan ne kafi achche se mere father ka role nibhaya hai. And abhi husband ke role main batana mushkil hai ki kaun star kar sakta hai. But [Dangal 2 agar bani toh] mere role mein Deepika Padukone ya Kangana Ranaut kafi sahi rahengi.”

