Give vaccine priority to elite athletes: Parliamentary panel

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a man and a woman look at the Olympic rings float in the water (AP)

On Thursday, an Indian parliamentary panel recommended that “athletes, coaches and support staff going for the Tokyo Olympics should be put in the priority group for the Covid-19 vaccination.”

The parliamentary standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports was headed by Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe and submitted its report on “Preparation for Olympics – 2021” to Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu. The committee held discussions with the Indian Olympic Association representatives and other stakeholders.

“Our suggestions were sought on all aspects towards preparation of our athletes for the Tokyo Olympics. We were of the same view on vaccination. It is a welcome move,” said IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta.

The Tokyo Olympics will see approximately 11,0000 athletes competing in the postponed Games, beginning July 23, and one of the critical issues being debated globally is whether the athletes will need vaccinations to participate.

The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has said IOC will appeal to athletes to get the vaccine, but it will not be a mandatory requirement.

“We will encourage athletes that whenever possible they have the vaccination because it is better for their health, and it is also a demonstration of solidarity with their fellow athletes and also the Japanese people,” Bach had said during a visit to Tokyo last month.

The parliamentary panel also noted that the pandemic and travel restrictions have affected the training of athletes. Among other things, the panel recommended holding of international tournaments in India to help athletes prepare, filling up the vacancies for coaches (many disciplines--hockey, wrestling, athletics and shooting included--have seen coaches leaving or being asked to leave in the last six moths), holding exposure camps overseas for medal hopefuls in bio-secure bubbles and procuring medical equipment for Sports Authority of India’s training centres.

“About 561 vacancies exist for coaches. This is unacceptable. These should be filled up within a specific time-bound manner so that Olympic preparations don’t suffer,” the committee said in the report.

“International competitions should be accorded priority as they prepare athletes for pressure situations hey may find themselves in during the actual Olympics,” it noted.