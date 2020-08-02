Sections
Home / Other Sports / Golfer Chawrasia tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Golfer Chawrasia tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

“I did not have any symptoms as such. But for immigration requirement, I had to do the Covid test and the report came positive on Friday. I’ve been in home quarantine since then,” said Chawrasia.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:33 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

SSP Chawrasia of India (Getty Images)

Ace Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine in Kolkata, the result spoiling his plans to compete on the European Tour.

A four-time winner on the European Tour, including back-to-back Indian Open triumphs in 2016 and 2017, Chawrasia had started training at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course and was slated to fly to England this week.

“I did not have any symptoms as such. But for immigration requirement, I had to do the Covid test and the report came positive on Friday. I’ve been in home quarantine since then,” the 42-year-old told PTI.

“I’m taking multi vitamins and doing perfectly alright but now I will have to wait and see. It depends how long it takes to recover totally,” he said about his resumption plans.



His wife Simantini will be tested on Tuesday.

Shubhankar Sharma is the only other Indian participating in Europe at the moment, with events in India and on Asian Tour on hold.

Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and finished tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th. Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and done decently by finishing tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th. All these tournaments were played in Asia.

Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and done decently by finishing tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Illicit liquor flows freely in Patiala dist despite 1,823 FIRs in 2 years
Aug 02, 2020 23:03 IST
Heavy rainfall to lash west coast, peninsular India this week; more areas flooded in UP, Bihar
Aug 02, 2020 23:03 IST
MP High Court asks sexual harassment accused to request victim to tie him a rakhi
Aug 02, 2020 22:58 IST
Pune has 18k active Covid cases; 2,841 need critical care or oxygen therapy
Aug 02, 2020 23:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.