Government sanctions 40-day Hungary training camp for Vinesh and her team

The camp will take place from December 28 to January 24 at the Vasas Sports Club in Budapest, Hungary and from January 24 to February 5 at the Olympic Training Centre in Szczryk in Poland.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

File photo of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (in red) during a bout . (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The central government has sanctioned a 40-day training camp for champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with her personal coach Woller Akos, sparring partner Priyanka Phogat and physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir for a total cost of Rs 15.51 lakh.

The camp was sanctioned under the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The camp will take place from December 28 to January 24 at the Vasas Sports Club in Budapest, Hungary and from January 24 to February 5 at the Olympic Training Centre in Szczryk in Poland.

The total cost includes airfare, local transportation, boarding and lodging charges and out of pocket allowance. Vinesh is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and is a medal prospect at the Tokyo Games.



The training camp has been planned by Vinesh’s personal coach Akos, giving her the opportunity to spar with many European wrestlers in her weight category and improving on her technical and tactical aspects.

Vinesh is looking forward to the overseas training camp, saying, “As a wrestler, I need to know my level and getting to spar with good wrestlers will be very helpful in assessing where I stand.”

Vinesh has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July-August 2021 in the women’s 53 kg event after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

She was a part of the national camp for women’s wrestlers that commenced in SAI Lucknow from October 2020. Her last competitive appearance before the coronavirus lockdown was the Asian Senior Championships in February held in New Delhi where she won a bronze medal.

