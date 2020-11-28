Half-marathon, a first since March

Participants run past the India Gate as they take part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)

Usually organised at the official hotel, the pre-race pasta party is always crowded and abuzz with activity. There is a cooking competition among the race ambassador, top officials and celebrities invited by the organisers of the Delhi half-marathon. The festive gathering also provides an opportunity for leisurely conversations with competitors and officials. This time it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Also missing is the usual bonhomie at the race venue, the Jawharlal Nehru Stadium, as the top runners from across the globe as well as Indians are in a biosecure bubble, an essential requirement for sport worldwide now.

Competitors registered for the race checked into the bubble on Monday. “Can’t meet anyone,” said Naveen Dagar, one of the top Indian runners who is taking part. “The meals are being served in the room. Pre-race training is being done in isolation.”

Sunday’s half-marathon will be first big road racing event in India since the hard lockdown in March. The lucrative international road racing circuit across the globe has been disrupted by the deadly virus, thus Sunday’s race will be a big opportunity for foreign and Indian athletes to hit the jackpot in these difficult times. “Thanks to the organisers that this race is being held. Due to the Covid-19 problem, races have been cancelled this season,” said Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu, the men’s defending champion.

The winner in the elite category will take home $27,000 (approximately R 20lakh) while top Indian runner will get R 3.5 lakh.

All the competitors and officials closely associated with the one-day competition have undergone at least four RT- PCR tests, the most accurate screening for Covid-19. The last test was on Friday to ensure all athletes are in good health. “All the competitors have tested negative,” said one of the race organisers.

There are 25 leading runners, including 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable and Abhishek Pal, in the Indians’ category. In the foreigners’ section, there are 23 including 12 women, defending champion Tsehay Gemechu included. All of them will run on New Delhi roads on Sunday.

World 5,000m track champion Muktar Idris from Ethiopia is making his half-marathon debut here. He isn’t among the favourites therefore but discount him at your peril. “The race will act as preparation for Olympics,” he said, earlier this week.

An average 2019 season due to nagging injury meant Idris wasn’t among the frontrunners to defend his 5,000m title at Doha World Championship last year. But his lethal finishing kick won him back-to-back titles. It would be interesting to see whether the track specialist can generate speed on the home stretch and take the winner’s purse here.