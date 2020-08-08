Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hamilton fastest ahead of F1 qualifying at Silverstone

Hamilton fastest ahead of F1 qualifying at Silverstone

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same circuit last weekend.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:41 IST

By Associated Press, Silverstone

Formula One F1 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 8, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during practice Frank Augstein. (REUTERS)

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice ahead of qualifying later Saturday for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion, who was quickest at Silverstone on Friday, saw off Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.163 seconds.

Lando Norris finished third for McLaren ahead of the Racing Point of Nico Hulkenberg.

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same circuit last weekend.



Hulkenberg, deputizing for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, finished 0.635 seconds behind Hamilton, with teammate Lance Stroll just behind in fifth.

Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari ahead of the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who had an engine failure in practice on Friday, ended the running a lowly 12th, 1.2 seconds off Hamilton’s pace.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police
Aug 08, 2020 18:55 IST
65-year-old civilian killed as Pak shells LoC villages in Poonch
Aug 08, 2020 18:54 IST
J&K chief secretary triggers political row, says none cried at politicians’ detention
Aug 08, 2020 18:51 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves recruitment proposal for over 7,000 government posts
Aug 08, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.