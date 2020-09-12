Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Hamilton powers to pole at Tuscan Grand Prix

Hamilton powers to pole at Tuscan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari’s head up for their 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel qualified 14th in the other Ferrari.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:55 IST

By Reuters, Mugello Italy

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates his pole position after the qualification ahead of the Grand Prix of Tuscany, at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany will take place on Sunday. (AP)

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy’s Mugello circuit on Saturday with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third with team mate Alexander Albon fourth.

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari’s head up for their 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel qualified 14th in the other Ferrari.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 19:45 IST
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

UK: Indian-origin man guilty of estranged partner’s murder
Sep 12, 2020 19:53 IST
Kiara steps out in grey sweats, silver shoes and Rs 2 lakh Valentino bag
Sep 12, 2020 19:52 IST
Still no takers as Indian gold dealers offer discounts for fourth week
Sep 12, 2020 19:51 IST
MULTANI DISAPPEARANCE CASEMohali court issues arrest warrant against former DGP Sumedh Saini
Sep 12, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.