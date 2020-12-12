Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver has returned after testing positive for the new coronavirus and missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend. He has tested negative repeatedly this week.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 21:27 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference FIA/Handout via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One’s Abu Dhabi season-ender but vowed to give his all in Sunday’s race.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver has returned after testing positive for the new coronavirus and missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend. He has tested negative repeatedly this week.

The Briton did not want to go into medical detail but said the virus had to be taken seriously and he felt for all those who had suffered from it or were mourning lost loved ones.

“I am not 100%, I still have some feeling within my lungs,” he said.



“Normally, I would drive even if one of my arms was hanging off. That’s what we do as racing drivers and luckily that’s not the case,” he added.

“It definitely won’t be the easiest of races physically but I will manage and give it absolutely everything I’ve got.”

Hamilton clinched his record-equalling seventh championship in Turkey last month and is the most successful F1 driver of all time.

He has won 11 of 16 races, equalling his best season performance, but a 12th win of 2020 would be the icing on the cake of another stellar season that has seen Mercedes take both titles for the seventh year in a row.

Asked whether adrenalin had carried him through, Hamilton said it was more about overall energy.

“One of the (COVID) symptoms is it really drains you so I’m trying to sleep as much as I can,” he said. “But recharging is not as easy as it perhaps normally has been in the past.”

Mercedes have won the last six races in Abu Dhabi but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seized pole position on Saturday with Hamilton’s Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.

Verstappen and Bottas are fighting for the runner-up position in the championship, with the Finn 16 points clear of the Dutchman.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Old pictures of ‘ghost apples’ wow people again. Seen them yet?
by Trisha Sengupta
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: Finally, Ludhiana link opened for public
by HT Correspondent
Complainant in bribery case is one among accused, reveals CBI probe
by David Laitphlang
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.