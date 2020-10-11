Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hamilton wins Eifel Grand Prix, equals Schumacher’s record of 91 victories

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:35 IST

By Associated Press, Nürburgring Germany

Formula One F1 - Eifel Grand Prix - Nurburgring, Nurburg, Germany - October 11, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race Pool (Pool via REUTERS)

Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One with victory in the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday as he took another stride toward his seventh championship title.

Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race.

Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault’s first podium finish since 2011.

Another record fell as Kimi Raikkonen started his 323rd race, beating the mark set by Rubens Barrichello from 1993 through 2011.

Raikkonen placed 12th after he picked up a time penalty for colliding with George Russell and sending the Williams driver into a spin. Russell retired with a puncture soon after.

It was the first F1 race since 2013 at the Nürburgring in Germany and was named the Eifel Grand Prix after a nearby mountain range.

