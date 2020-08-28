Haryana man’s Everest claim in question

Sections
Naba Kumar Phukon, who was the leader of the 14-member Everest expedition in 2016 with whom Yadav climbed, also said that photos of Yadav standing atop Everest are fake

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:19 IST

By Saurabh Duggal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After Indian mountaineers alleged that a mountaineer who was named for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 last week had faked his claim of summiting Everest, Norgay’s son Jamling Tenzing Norgay has written to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) — the apex national body for mountaineering and allied sport—to look into the matter. The mountaineer in question is Narender Yadav, a 24-year-old fitness instructor from Rewari, Haryana, who has claimed that he summited Everest in 2016.

“The nation’s highest adventure award is bestowed upon Yadav, whose Everest accomplishments are questionable,” Norgay said. If indeed Yadav faked his Everest summit, which seems to be the case so far, then no matter how and what outdoor adventure accomplishments he has been part of he should not be considered for this prestigious award on the ground of lack of integrity. Otherwise it will be a blow and insult to Tenzing Norgay and to the national honour of the country.

Naba Kumar Phukon, who was the leader of the 14-member Everest expedition in 2016 with whom Yadav climbed, also said that photos of Yadav standing atop Everest are fake. “Yadav’s summit claim was false and he photoshopped his picture on top of Everest to validate his claim,” Phukon said. “I was the leader of the expedition and he was part of the team. He never made the summit. He had frostbite and he, along with another mountaineer, had to be rescued.”

Phukon, who works with the Assam Sports Department, added, “regarding Yadav’s false Everest claim I was contacted by Jamling, who himself is an accomplished mountaineer. I narrated to him the sequence of what actually happened on the expedition. Because of insufficient stock of oxygen, Yadav’s Sherpa advised him not to proceed further. He was in a nervous state and being a team leader, the Sherpa informed me about the complex situation. After discussion, I advised Yadav not to go to the summit. Later, I went for the summit and on the way back to Camp 2, I met Yadav. At that time another member of the team, Debasish Biswas of Kolkata, was helping Yadav as he was suffering from frostbite on his toes on both legs.”



Jamling, who lives in Bhutan, said he has reported the matter to the IMF. Yadav did not reply to phone calls and text messages.

