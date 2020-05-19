He is in critical condition: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals tough family scenario as ‘more than 20 people were lying in ICUs’

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been going through a tough time lately with his father being in critical condition after getting diagnosed with Covid-19 in Russia. Khabib’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, had to undergo an emergency heart procedure after complications arose due to his earlier health issues. Russia is one of the worst affected countries of the novel coronavirus and has more than 300,000 cases till now.

Dagestan is also getting badly affected due to the infectious disease and it has resulted in more than 20 people getting sick from Nurmagomedov’s family.

Khabib recently talked about the situation in an Instagram post and urged the public to stay indoors during this crisis.

“In my personal case, I’ve had more than 20 people sick from my family,” Nurmagomedov said. “More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.

“There is a lot written on the Internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart, because last year he had a surgery there and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us.”

The undefeated Khabib was scheduled to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 28. However, due to travel restrictions placed by Russia and the US, Khabib was replaced by Justin Gaethje and the fight was changed to an interim lightweight title bout. Gaethje won the fight and is now scheduled to take on Khabib for the undisputed championship sometime later in 2020.