‘He will be missed badly’: Sports fraternity mourn death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan

The sporting world went into mourning on Wednesday after the news of passing away of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan broke out. Irrfan, who was known for several films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool and Haider, and had also worked in Hollywood films such as Life of Pi, Godzilla and The Amazing Spider Man 2, passed away at the age of 53 after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where was under observation for colon infection.

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to express his shock over the actor’s demise. “Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones,” he wrote.

In a tweet, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina expressed their condolences. “Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

“RIP #IrrfanKhan,” Ashwin added. Former India cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also expressed his condolences. “There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP,” he wrote.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Anil Kumble also expressed their condolences. “Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan,” Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif wrote.

Apart from cricketers, India men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh also expressed his shock over the news. “Extremely sad to hear the demise of a versatile and talented actor @irrfank. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performance. My deepest condolences to his family - RIP,” he wrote.

India’s Olympic bronze-medal winning boxer Vijender Sehwag also expressed shock over the news. “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan one of the most amazing actor of our time May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

Indian Football Team also posted a heartwarming message. “We mourn the untimely loss of #IrrfanKhan, who touched one and all with his beautiful performances on screen. RIP.”

Irrfan’s last film was Angrezi Medium, ahead of which the actor had shared an empowering video message for his fans, stating that the only choice he had was to remain positive. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”