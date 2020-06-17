Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hockey coach Ramesh Parameswaran applies for Dronacharya award

Hockey coach Ramesh Parameswaran applies for Dronacharya award

Parmeswaran’s association with hockey began when he represented Mysore in the Junior National Championship in 1969.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:53 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Hockey generic photo (Getty Images)

Ramesh Parameswaran, a former assistant coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, has applied for the prestigious Dronacharya award. While Hockey India nominated B. J. Kariappa and Romesh Pathania for the award, Parameswaran decided to apply for it through Hockey Karnataka.

“It has been a long, exciting and satisfying journey for me from a junior player to national coach. I have had my share of ups and downs, triumphs and defeats, but overall, a most rewarding experience which I treasure,” the 70-year-old said.

“I invested a lot of time, money and energy besides sacrifices, but at the end of the day, it has been worth it all,” added the experienced coach who has been mentoring young talent at the Karnataka Hockey Academy since 2015.

Parmeswaran’s association with hockey began when he represented Mysore in the Junior National Championship in 1969. He first represented the Indian team in 1978 when he was part of the team that won a silver medal in the Asian Games in Bangkok.



After joining the Reserve Bank of India, Bangalore, Parameswaran took to coaching in 1985 when he trained the Karnataka team for the senior National championship. A decade later, he was appointed assistant coach of the Indian team, a role he performed until 2008 when he took charge of the Indian Oil squad. His stint with IOCL was very successful as the team won many national-level tournaments.

His decision to apply for the Dronacharya award has received commendation from former players such as Vasudevan Baskaran, captain of the 1980 Olympic gold-winning team; former national coach M. K. Kaushik; Dilip Tirkey and Ashish Ballal, among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As work has moved home, so has harassment
Jun 17, 2020 17:03 IST
More work to be done to tackle discrimination, says UK PM Johnson
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
Mohit Sehgal reveals, a producer tried to buy him by offering a new show
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news
Jun 17, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.