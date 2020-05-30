Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hockey India office to remain shut after two employees test positive for Covid-19

Hockey India office to remain shut after two employees test positive for Covid-19

One of the employees is from the accounts department and the other is a junior field officer.

Updated: May 30, 2020 17:12 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Posted by Aditya Bhattacharya

Hockey (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Hockey India’s office will remain shut for two weeks after two of its staff tested positive for the coronavirus. 29 out of 31 employees were tested and barring the two that tested positive, two more have tested inconclusive and will be tested again.

“The two inconclusive are being retested again on Sunday (May) 31st at 11am,” International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra said in a statement.

While one of the employees is from the accounts department, the other is a junior field officer, Batra further informed. Among the two inconclusive tests, one is a joint director and the other is a dispatch clerk.

“All 25 found negative have gone into home quarantine for 14 days to work from home,” said Batra. “The two found positive are also in strict home quarantine under medical monitoring. The two inconclusive are also under home-quarantine under medical monitoring.”



Batra informed that Hockey India President Mushtaq Ahmad informed him of the offices remaining shut for 14 days. He further urged all National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations to get their employees tested for the deadly virus “without any further delay.”

“This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stakeholders including our athletes,” he said.

Batra has assured he’s gotten his staff members - at Faridabad and New Delhi offices - tested after they’d re-joined office. The FIH president himself is in self-quarantine at home after his father tested positive. He and others in quarantine will undergo another COVID-19 test in the first week of June.

