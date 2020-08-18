Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hockey India to provide financial aid to 61 unemployed players

Hockey India to provide financial aid to 61 unemployed players

Athletes not holding employment are facing constraints due to the pandemic, impacting them adversely. Under the initiative, each player will be provided a sum of Rs 10,000.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational photo. (Getty Images)

Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday announced it will provide 61 unemployed players, including 34 women, with financial assistance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to help them return to sporting activities. Athletes not holding employment are facing constraints due to the pandemic, impacting them adversely. Under the initiative, each player will be provided a sum of Rs 10,000.

“The ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don’t have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult,” HI officiating President, Gyanendro Ningombam was quoted as saying in a media release.

“Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future,” he added.

The objective of the initiative is to provide basic financial relief to the athletes.



Around 61 athletes from across the senior and junior men and women core probables, including 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women and one senior men’s team core probable will benefit from the initiative.

“We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country,” Ningombam said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED records Sushant Singh father’s statement
Aug 18, 2020 13:56 IST
Deer stuck inside drainage pipe rescued, incredible video captured
Aug 18, 2020 13:45 IST
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
Aug 18, 2020 13:52 IST
Ex-bank manager held in Rs 97 lakh scam
Aug 18, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.