Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr suffers 2 more cardiac arrests, remains critical

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr suffers 2 more cardiac arrests, remains critical

His grandson Kabir said in a statement on Thursday that the triple Olympic gold medallist suffered two more cardiac arrests on Wednesday morning. He had suffered from a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Updated: May 14, 2020 13:49 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Chandigarh

Veteran hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Senior,with his three Olympic madels and one Padam Shiri,at his residence. (Rajnish Katyal/Hindustan Times.)

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has suffered from two more cardiac arrests and continues to be on ventilator assistance at the Fortis Mohali where he was admitted last Friday with pneumonia.

His grandson Kabir said in a statement on Thursday that the triple Olympic gold medallist suffered two more cardiac arrests on Wednesday morning. He had suffered from a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

“Nanaji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday morning. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance. He is still in medical ICU. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition,” said Kabir.

“Further statements about his condition will be issued as and when information is available.”



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also wished the legend a speedy recovery.

“Saddened to know that Balbir Singh Senior Ji had a heart attack today and is in ICU now in a critical state. Praying for your speedy recovery, sir,” Amarinder had tweeted on Tuesday.

In July 2019, Balbir was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. He was admitted following breathing problems in the Respiratory ICU of the PGIMER.

Balbir was part of the Indian teams that won gold at the 1948 London Olympics, Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956. His record for most individual goals scored in an Olympic men’s hockey final remains unbeaten. Balbir had set this record when he scored five goals in India’s 6-1 win over Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Games.

Balbir was the head coach of the Indian team for the 1975 men’s World Cup, which India won and the 1971 men’s World Cup, where India earned a bronze medal.

He was also conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1957.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 13:59 IST
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 13:56 IST
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
May 14, 2020 13:48 IST

latest news

Irrfan Khan’s The Luncbox co-star Nimrat Kaur shares his mural
May 14, 2020 14:06 IST
Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours
May 14, 2020 14:06 IST
27-year-old SDM down with Covid-19, first IAS officer to test positive in Bihar
May 14, 2020 14:05 IST
Precious two-headed baby turtle finds forever home. Watch
May 14, 2020 14:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.