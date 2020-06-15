Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hockey Pro League restart likely by October end

Hockey Pro League restart likely by October end

National teams of India, Australia, Netherlands and some European countries have resumed training though no domestic games have been played.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:12 IST

By B Shrikant, Hindustan Times Mumbai

File image of Indian Hockey Team in action. (Hockey India)

Sports is gradually lifting the shutters downed due to the Covid-19 pandemic with football, tennis, golf, rugby and cricket taking early steps towards a full schedule. Hockey though is likely to wait for at least another three months. FIH Pro League, suspended in mid-March, could return only in October at the earliest if things improve, according to the international hockey federation (FIH).

National teams of India, Australia, Netherlands and some European countries have resumed training though no domestic games have been played. “Though it will depend on the evolution of the pandemic globally, we are hopeful of restarting the Pro League towards the end of Q3 (October) or Q4 (December),” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in an email interaction.

The world body has already extended the 2020 season till June 2021 and teams have only resumed outdoor training. FIH wants some normalcy to return, which will be indicated by a vaccine being available and trouble-free international travel.

“The guidelines we published last month refer several times that any resumption of hockey should comply with local laws and policies,” Weil said. “Therefore, resumption of hockey at country level will not be decided by FIH but by relevant local bodies.”



FIH guidelines to continental and national bodies, and clubs, say “Each organisation should monitor changes to such legislation and policies and amend their own policies as required to ensure the hockey community in their area is applying best practice and complying with local requirements.”

Any call on playing matches in closed stadiums will be made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with national associations, he said.

International cricket will resume on July 8 when England host West Indies in the first match of a three-Test series at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. There have been no matches in India since the nation went into a nationwide lockdown on March 25. Restrictions are being lifted though the virus spread continues.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kohli wasn’t happy: Ex-ENG opener recalls ‘funny joke’ during 2012 series
Jun 15, 2020 10:13 IST
Police ask people not to post ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 15, 2020 10:08 IST
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Jun 15, 2020 10:05 IST
Nissan’s leaked email trail shows how Carlos Ghosn was taken down
Jun 15, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.