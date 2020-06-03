Sections
Home / Other Sports / Hockey teams return to light field training

Hockey teams return to light field training

The teams have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to be held next year and were stuck at the SAI centre after national camps were suspended because of the lockdown.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:32 IST

By B Shrikant, MUMBAI

A field hockey stick hits the ball. (Getty Images)

After over two months of lockdown and nearly 10 days of extended isolation following the death of a cook, who visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru and tested positive for Covid-19 after his death, the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams started light on-field training.

The teams have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to be held next year and were stuck at the SAI centre after national camps were suspended because of the lockdown.

“Sport activities on the field of play for both senior men’s and senior women’s core probables group began in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus on Monday in a systematic and phased manner with all norms under the SOP being followed by both teams,” Hockey India said in a press release on Wednesday.

Hockey India said, SAI has ensured that all measures were in place in accordance with the government guidelines and SOP to ensure safety of players and staff.



The synthetic turf is being disinfected daily an hour before training sessions and players have to go through thermal screening before stepping onto the turf. Players have been briefed and are well-aware of the SOP norms, HI said.

Currently the players are doing basic hockey exercises individually and maintaining social distance. They have been told to avoid contact.

The players cannot return to full training immediately as certain restrictions are still in place and the coaches are hoping they get permission to go full tilt soon. Outsiders are still not allowed to enter the campus, which means SAI will have to make do with temporary arrangements to serve players.

With the players were doing limited fitness activities in their rooms for the last two months, they were on restricted diet. With them set to gradually increase their workload and have longer training sessions, temporary arrangements would not work and SAI will have to allow regular cooks, who do not stay inside the campus, to take charge of the meals. On that decision, SAI is going to wait and watch for now.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In Sikkim’s second Covid-19 positive case, 56-year-old man contracts infection
Jun 03, 2020 22:44 IST
HC asks Punjab to submit record of extension given to director prosecution
Jun 03, 2020 22:44 IST
Zoom transforms hype into huge jump in sales, customers
Jun 03, 2020 22:41 IST
14.5% increase in enrolment of students in Ludhiana’s primary schools
Jun 03, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.