How three Olympic champions shooters kept their form running

Three shotgun shooters from diverse backgrounds from across the globe could top the field because of a common perspective in life at world’s biggest stage-Olympic Games.

The success story of three Olympic medal winners - Fahed Al Deehnai of Kuwait, Vincent Hancock of United States of America and Peter Wilson of Great Britain wasn’t only confined to just hard work. Self-belief was their main reason for staying focussed.

The trio revealed this during a webinar session organised by Manav Rachna Happy Times.

Deehani says he could win medal in three Olympic Games starting with bronze medal in double trap in 2000 Sydney Games, followed by another bronze in trap in 2012 London Games and a double trap title in 2016 Rio Olympics because he had faith in his ability to excel at the global stage. “I used to put in eight hours of daily grind including five hours at the ranges. All the hard work in different weather conditions improved my fundamentals and gave me strength to deliver at the international level,” he revealed of his success story.

Hancock, a skeet shooter from the USA who won back-to-back gold medal in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games, also echoed similar views. “My desire to win when I step on the ranges is the biggest strength as I hate losing. I want to give my best that has attributed to achieving success in the Olympics,” said the 31-year-old shooter, who has also qualified for postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wilson, the double trap champion in 2012 London Olympic, says everyone does hard work but good support system is must to earn podium finish. “Training in the right way is the best possible way to win medal. I was nerves before the final on the home soil but staying focusing was the main reason for winning the title,” he said.

The Olympic champions of different era also believe that in an event like shooting - 98 per cent work comprises improving the fundamentals by practicing in the right way for long period of time. “The remaining two percent is mental training,” said Deehani. The 53-year-old shooter from Kuwait says he could win 131 international medals in his career spanning over a decade because he didn’t lose concentration when competing against the world best. “I trained alone at the ranges. It helped me learn more about my skills and improve my muscle memory,” he added.

Hancock says the lockdown due to virus has given him opportunity to spend more time with family. “Have no plans to make major changes in preparation for Tokyo Olympics. Have taken a break from shooting and will start afresh,” he added.