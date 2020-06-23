Sections
Home / Other Sports / HS Prannoy apologises for outburst against BAI

HS Prannoy apologises for outburst against BAI

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma has accepted Prannoy’s apology and general secretary Ajay Singhania hoped the incident won’t be repeated.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

HS Prannoy in action. (Getty Images)

India shuttler H S Prannoy has apologised to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for his scathing attack on the national federation after it did not recommend him for the Arjuna Award, days after he was show-caused for the outburst. Prannoy was eventually recommended for the award by national coach Pullela Gopichand in his capacity as a former Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna recipient.

The world number 28 apologised to BAI after the governing body show caused him for his outburst on social media and also highlighted some past disciplinary issues involving him. BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma has accepted his apology and general secretary Ajay Singhania hoped the incident won’t be repeated.

“It was unfortunate to witness something like this but Prannoy had reached out to us and based on his submission, we hope going forward players will reach out to the federation if they have any concern,” Singhania said in a statement on Tuesday.

On June 2, BAI had recommended Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Sameer Verma for Arjuna award, leaving out Prannoy which prompted the shuttler to express his displeasure on social media.



“Same old story. Guy who has medals in CWG and Asian Championships not even recommended by the association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended. #waah #thiscountryisajoke,” Prannoy had said in his now-deleted tweet.

The governing body was not happy with Prannoy and his teammate Kidambi Srikanth for not playing the semifinal of the Asian Team Championship at Manila in February and instead leaving for Barcelona to compete in another event. India had lost the semifinal but finished third in the competition.

The BAI recommended Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award last week after the top Indian shuttler apologised for pulling out of the tournament midway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rock band Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for 50th anniversary
Jun 23, 2020 19:16 IST
This is why Moon’s far side is so different from its near side
Jun 23, 2020 19:14 IST
Covid-19: Imperial College London’s vaccine human trial begins
Jun 23, 2020 19:12 IST
Govt seeks details of composition of Pantanjali’s ‘Covid cure’ medicine
Jun 23, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.