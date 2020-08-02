Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix

Sections
The experienced German was standing in for Sergio Perez after the Mexican driver tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine.

By Reuters, SILVERSTONE

Racing Point driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany steers his car during the qualifying session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) (AP)

Formula One returnee Nico Hulkenberg’s British Grand Prix ended before the race had started on Sunday, with Racing Point unable to fire up his car in the garage. The experienced German was standing in for Sergio Perez after the Mexican driver tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine.

“Gutted. Absolutely gutted,” the team said on Twitter.

Hulkenberg, who may get a second chance at next weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, had qualified 13th for the Canadian-owned team.

