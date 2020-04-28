Sections
I like Dhoni, so definitey CSK: PR Sreejesh on favourite IPL team

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:02 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Manpreet Singh and Sreejesh Parattu of India during the FIH Mens Hero Hockey Champions Trophy. (Getty Images)

Hockey India gave fans a sneak-peek into what the country’s hockey stars are doing during lockdown. With the sporting calendar coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, many top sportspersons have taken to social media to engage with their fans.

HI conducted a special Twitter Q&amp;A, #AskTeamIndia, and went live on the social media platform with four players -- women’s captain Rani Rampal, men’s captain Manpreet Singh, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh and defender Harmanpreet Singh.

“Twitter has always been a great service to engage with our fans, we are happy to have their support in #AskTeamIndia initiative which is fun, meaningful and also in some way I hope we are motivating fans to stay positive and active during these difficult times,” said Sreejesh.

Sreejesh revealed during the interaction that he is a fan of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League because of his fondness for former Indian cricket captain M.S. Dhoni.



The women’s hockey team also competed in a fitness challenge and as part of that they tweeted fitness videos to raise funds to help those whose lives have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. Hockey India tweeted pictures that showed how players are spending time indoors.

