Sections
Home / Other Sports / I’ve a new-found respect for fans: Randy Ortan

I’ve a new-found respect for fans: Randy Ortan

The WWE Superstar says that the lockdown has made him miss his fans and made him realise how important they are for the sport

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:58 IST

By Nascimento Pinto, HT Mumbai

WWE Superstar Randy Ortan

Even as the world is dealing with the pandemic and many major sporting events including the Olympics have been cancelled, the US state of Florida in April, declared WWE wrestling as an essential service. The decision did surprise many but the popularity of the sport speaks for itself. However, there are safety concerns for all involved, especially after one non-ring personnel recently tested positive at the facility in Florida. WWE superstar Randy Orton, who faced Edge in the headline pay-per-view match earlier today, said he has been visiting the facility frequently and assures that officials are taking all the necessary precautions. “There are hand sanitizers installed everywhere and everybody has to wear masks unless when wrestling. A whole team of doctors talk to us before we enter and check that nobody has the symptoms,” he says. 

Being former World Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton and Adam Copeland, better known as Edge, have one of the biggest rivalries, and the schedule has kept him training really hard but he enjoys every bit of it, though indoors. “While there is no comparison to practising in the ring, I have been making the most of the swimming pool at home, running laps and working out with my teenage sons,” reveals the wrestler, who is famous for his signature RKO move. However, Randy says the lockdown has made him miss the fans more than ever before because they give wrestlers most of the energy. “It has made me realise that the fans are the biggest most important part of the show and if anything, it has made me have a newfound respect for the fans because they are a big part of the show,” he explains.  

The lockdown may have kept fans away, but it has given him a lot of family time and Randy says he considers it a blessing. He has been spending all his time with his five children and wife, Kim Orton, a luxury he can’t afford because he is constantly on the road. “We watch a family movie together, play monopoly, teach my daughter to swim, hike with the boys and all this because I have been at home,” he concludes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.