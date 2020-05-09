‘I was so disgusted,’ The Undertaker extremely disappointed with WWE WrestleMania match

The Undertaker is a name that most people recognise around the world despite not being wrestling fans. He has been in the WWE for around 30 years and has consistently vowed the audience with his wrestling acumen. He had the world-renowned WrestleMania streak of 21 victories before it was broken by Brock Lesnar. Since then it has been a little downhill for the 55-year-old Undertaker, who hasn’t able to perform on his fifth gear due to a variety of issues.

His sending off at WrestleMania 33 was iconic as fans around the world shed tears as they apparently bid goodbye to the legend. It came after a horrendous match with Roman Reigns, which had multiple botches and was universally panned by everyone. It looked as if The Undertaker wasn’t in shape for the match and it definitely took a toll on his body.

READ | ‘Slap in the face’: Ronda Rousey’s debut at WWE Royal Rumble didn’t go down well with Nikki Bella

The Undertaker also agrees that the match with Roman Reigns was a low point for him he was ‘disgusted’ with the fight.

“That was one of those times it was tough having the cameras there,” The Undertaker told ESPN to promote his new documentary.

“That was the first time that I watched that match back. I was so disgusted with it that I didn’t want to watch it back.

“As I got older... I know when I’m out there and I’m moving slow. I know when my limp is more prominent than it may be. Or when I’m behind in a spot. I just know now. [Watching that match], I’m battling with it. I was so disappointed for Roman.

READ | UFC 249: ‘He is epitome of an athlete,’ Justin Gaethje full of praise for opponent Tony Ferguson

It wasn’t the end for Taker as he continued to wrestle sporadically in the last three years. The Undertaker is coming off a highly appreciated ‘Boneyard’ match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He defeated Styles by burying him alive at a ‘boneyard’ location. It looks The Undertaker might return for another match with Styles in the future.