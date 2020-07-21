Sections
Home / Other Sports / India can reclaim hockey Olympic medal in Tokyo: Former captain Bharat Chetri

India can reclaim hockey Olympic medal in Tokyo: Former captain Bharat Chetri

Chetri, who was part of the Indian team that finished last in 2012 London Olympics, said it is his belief that the past masters of the game can achieve something big in Tokyo.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:44 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Former captain Bharat Chetri was a goalkeeper with the Indian hockey team. (Image Courtesy: Hockey India)

His dream of winning an Olympic medal unfulfilled, former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri believes Manpreet Singh and his men can break the four-decade-old jinx in the Tokyo Summer Games to be held next year.

Indian hockey has a rich history in the Olympics, having won an unprecedented eight gold medals, besides one silver and two bronze medals. But India’s last success at the quadrennial event came 40 years ago in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where they won the last of their eight gold medals. Chetri, who was part of the Indian team that finished last in 2012 London Olympics, said it is his belief that the past masters of the game can achieve something big in Tokyo.

“The younger Bharat would have said that my dream was to win medals at the Olympics, but the older Bharat, as a fan of Indian hockey, just wants to see the team win medals for our country at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Chetri was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release.

“It is not just a dream, it is a belief, which I have seen in our current players also during the times that I have spent with them as the goalkeeping or assistant coach. I think the talent that we have in our ranks, along with the top fitness levels, we really have a good chance to perform at our best under the guidance of both the respective chief coaches.”



Chetri, the former captain said India has made significant improvement in all departments of the game since the last place finish in London and it is clearly evident from the world rankings where the eight-time Olympic champions are currently placed fourth.

“But over the past eight years since the London Olympics, I think there has been considerable improvement in our game, and the credit for that also needs to go to all the players and coaches who have been involve,” he said.

“And also Hockey India for doing a great job in providing the best facilities and infrastructure to its athletes to train and stay during the national camps. I think as a young player, when you see the kind of importance that a national team gets from its fans and the federation as well, it is very motivating.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jofra Archer rejoins England for 3rd Test after 2nd negative check
Jul 21, 2020 15:43 IST
India can reclaim hockey Olympic medal in Tokyo: Bharat Chetri
Jul 21, 2020 15:44 IST
Shweta Bachchan posts a post talking of absence, see it here
Jul 21, 2020 15:40 IST
‘Reign of fear across the country’: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Centre
Jul 21, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.