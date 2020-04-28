India loses hosting rights of 2021 men’s world boxing championships

The world boxing body (AIBA) has cancelled India’s hosting rights of of the 2021 men’s world boxing championship. Serbia’s capital Belgrade has been given the hosting rights.

In a statement on Tuesday, AIBA said India’s contract signed in 2017 has been terminated.

“After New Delhi didn’t fulfil its obligations to pay host fee as mentioned in the Host City Agreement terms, AIBA has terminated the contract. Therefore, India would have to pay a cancellation penalty of USD 500,” AIBA said in a statement.

The world boxing body is under suspension from the International Olympic Committee and has been barred from organising the Tokyo Olympics competition.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement it could not pay the host fee because AlBA’s account in Lausanne, Switzerland was frozen.

“AIBA intended to have some previous payments through an account in Serbia. As Serbia is in the grey List of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) countries, Indian banks do not normally send money to Serbia. AIBA could not resolve these issues,” BFI said.

“Therefore, we have reasons to believe that the decision to change the venue of WCH-2021 was taken in haste without due consultation with BFI. The penalty that is imposed is shocking and surprising. BFI is confident that the penalty will be waived off, “ it said.