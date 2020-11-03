Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Indian archery team’s support staff member tests positive for COVID-19, training resumes

Indian archery team’s support staff member tests positive for COVID-19, training resumes

The support staff member, who tested positive for the virus on October 30, is undergoing treatment at a special COVID-care hospital in Pune outside the premises of ASI.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:59 IST

By Press Trust of India, Pune

A detail view of arrows in the target at seen during a training session at the Sambodromo Olympic Archery venue. (Getty Images)

A support staff member of the Indian archery team training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here has tested positive for COVID-19 but the camp resumed after a two-day break, the Sports Authority of India said on Tuesday.

The SAI said it is getting RT-PCR test conducted for all national campers as per the protocol.

The support staff member, who tested positive for the virus on October 30, is undergoing treatment at a special COVID-care hospital in Pune outside the premises of ASI.

Following the COVID-19 positive case, the training camp was suspended for two days -- October 31 and November 1 -- but resumed on Monday.

“All precautions were taken with campers being isolated and restricted to their respective rooms for those two days. With due Covid precautions and monitoring of temperature, the camp has resumed with effect from November 2,” the SAI said in a release.

According to SAI, the said person underwent a 14-day quarantine after joining the camp on October 7 and was a part of training for nine days.”During quarantine, two RT-PCR tests were conducted as per the Standard Operating Procedures established by the Sports Authority of India. Concerned staff had tested negative before joining campers for training,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
Nov 03, 2020 18:57 IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
Nov 03, 2020 19:14 IST
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

‘Seven different forms of mild Covid-19 identified’
Nov 03, 2020 19:08 IST
Nervous Americans cast their ballots amid unemployment, Covid-19 crisis
Nov 03, 2020 19:02 IST
Germany eyes antigen tests to keep elderly safe from Covid-19
Nov 03, 2020 19:00 IST
Women’s T20 Challenger: Top players to watch out for
Nov 03, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.