Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Indian Grandmaster Harikrishna holds Carlsen

Indian Grandmaster Harikrishna holds Carlsen

Harikrishna and Carlsen drew all their four games on the opening day of the tournament as matches ended late on Saturday.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chennai

File image of P Harikrishna. (FIDE Image)

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna held world number one and world champion Magnus Carlsen in the fourth round of the preliminary stage of the Champions Chess Tour Airthings Masters online chess championship. Both Harikrishna and Carlsen drew all their four games on the opening day of the tournament as matches ended late on Saturday.

The game between Harikrishna and the Norwegian ended in 24 moves after the players repeated the moves. India number two and former world champion Viswanathan Anand had earlier drawn his games with Maxim Vachier-Lagrave, Daniil Dubov and Spaniard David Anton Guijjaro. He is in eighth place with two points.

Harikrishna will take on Dutch GM Anish Giri in the fifth round followed by games against Alexander Grischuk, Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Lev Aronian, Wesely So and Teimour Radjabov subsequently.

Carlsen was held to draws by Aronian, So and Radjabov also. Nakamura, Aronian, Dubov, Radjabov and So are in the lead with 2.5 points after four round of the 12-player event. The top eight from the preliminary rounds qualify for the quarterfinals.

The 12-player tournament runs until January 3 and has a prize fund of USD 200,000 with the winner getting richer by USD 60,000. In the preliminary stage, the players play each other once over 11 rounds at rapid chess, before the top 8 players go forward to the knockout.

In the knockout stage, each match would be played over two days, with four rapid games each day. If the match score is 1:1 after the second day the players switch to two 5+3 blitz games followed, if needed, by Armageddon (sudden death tie-break).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

‘We’re not holidaying at Delhi’s borders, here to seek answers’, says Hannan Mollah
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Over 4.15 crore ITRs for fiscal year 2019-20 filed till December 26
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dawood’s aide wanted for serial blast plot nabbed after 24 years
by Debashish Sarkar
Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.