Indian trio struggles on challenging opening day at Women’s British Open

Indian trio of Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar endured a rough start amidst brutal conditions at the Royal Troon on the first day of the AIG Women’s British Open.

Strong winds, which went as high as 40 miles per hour, unsettled the golfers which resulted in Ashok (78) tottering at Tied-107 while debutant Malik (79) and Dagar (79) who had an eagle on par-4 18th, were T-125.

With the cut likely at 8-over or even more, the Indians would need a good second round to make the cut. But the predictions for weather say the conditions will be tough once again in the second round.

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew (71) rolled back the years on the links, but it was American Amy Olson who led after the opening round.

Ashok had two bogeys and one double bogey on the front nine and three bogeys on the back nine in her card of 7-over 78 and did not have a single birdie.

Malik playing her first Major had two bogeys and two double bogeys on the front nine and on back nine she had had another bogey and one double. She also had the only birdie from any Indian so far on 13th holes.

Dagar started with bogey-bogey-double bogey and was 10-over through 17 holes before holing her second shot on 18th for an eagle-2 in her 79.

At a blustery Royal Troon, with gusts that rose to 40mph on occasions, Olson emerged late in the day to reach four under par with an excellent 67 at the first women’s major of the year.

Olson carded five birdies and just one dropped shot in a fine display of links golf. The 28-year-old, who has posted two top-10 finishes in majors, holds a three-stroke lead over fellow American Marina Alex and Germany’s Sophia Popov.

The high winds made it difficult for most shots through the air and the head wind made it more difficult.