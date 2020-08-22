Indian women’s trio out of British Open

Debutant Tvesa Malik missed the cut by three shots after remaining in the hunt for most part of the day as she bowed of AIG Women’s British Open along with compatriots Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar under tough conditions.

The 24-year-old Malik, playing her first Major, started late in the day at 8-over by which time it was known that the cut could go to nine-over and it eventually did.

By then, the other Indians in the fray, Aditi Ashok (78-78) at 14-over and Diksha Dagar (79-78) at 15-over had exited the tournament.

Malik began superbly in testing conditions with a series of six pars and then birdied the seventh at which point she was seven-over. But three bogeys in a row at the turn on eighth, ninth and 10th put her on the block as she fell to 10-over.

A birdie in last eight holes without a bogey could have seen her through to the weekend. She did well to avoid bogeys from 11th to 15th and was 10-over after 15 holes needing one birdie in the last three holes to stay on.

But, she dropped a double bogey on Par-5 16th and that ended her chances.

Still it was a great experience for Malik, who was only one of the three to make the cut at Scottish Open last week.

On Friday, when Ashok was confirmed as a recipient of one of India’s highest sporting awards, the Arjuna Award, she finally managed a birdie, her only one in 36 holes, at the Par-3 fifth. But she still missed the cut.

Dagar, who was also nominated for the award but missed out of the list of receipients, had a birdie and an eagle on par-4 18th on the first day and on the second she had no birdies.

Even as the winds continued to howl, Swede Dani Holmqvist (71-70) was one-under and only player under par. She led American Austin Ernst (72-71) and Sophia Popov (72-70) by one shot.

Behind them were five others -- former Hero Indian Open winner Emily Kristine Pedersen (71-72), Lindsey Weaver (71-72), Lydia Ko (72-71) and Jasmine Suwannapura (71-72) -- with total of one-over par in tied third place.

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was among others at even par, but she still has eight holes to play.