Sections
Home / Other Sports / Internet will be a happier place without TikTok: Shooter Heena Sidhu

Internet will be a happier place without TikTok: Shooter Heena Sidhu

Video-sharing social networking app TikTok was one among the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in the aftermath of the face off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

File photo of Heena Sidhu. (PHOTO BY RAAJESSH KASHYAP/ HT)

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Tuesday came out in support of the decision to ban Chinese video-sharing social networking app TikTok, which was one among the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in the aftermath of the face off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

She first wrote, “I’m so happy that tiktok is gone. With the hate videos and animal abuse videos that I have been coming across being posted on tiktok... I am so happy. Internet will be a happier place without tiktok!!!” Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday. 

And then followed it up with this, “It’s not gone yet but I hope the govt follows through. The responsibility lies with the developers for allowing such content to become not just visible but viral. Unless they change their norms for content uploading this app shouldn’t have a place in our lives.” 

Bilateral ties between India and China remain strained after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during the bloody face off in eastern Ladakh.



Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and others.

Sidhu is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and also has an Asian Games silver medal in her kitty. She has also won two gold medals in the World Cup. She participates in the air pistol events.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
Jun 30, 2020 20:34 IST
4 arrested for stealing bikes for joyrides
Jun 30, 2020 20:33 IST
African artifacts, sacred Nigerian statues auctioned in Paris
Jun 30, 2020 20:33 IST
Frequent power outages give Ambala residents sleepless nights
Jun 30, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.