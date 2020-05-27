Sections
IOA forms 11-member annual grant and affiliation committee

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra during a press conference. (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday constituted an 11-member committee led by Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwala to monitor annual grant and affiliation fee of its members for the 2020-2021 cycle.

Besides Sumariwala, the panel includes D R Saini, Vagish Pathak, S M Hashmi, Sekhar Chandra Biswas, Vithal Shrigaonkar, M P Singh, D V Seetharama Rao, Abu Mehta, Madhukant Pathak and B K Roka.

IOA president Narinder Batra, in a letter stated, that the committee will review and monitor issues concerning the disbursement of IOA’s annual grant to its members in coordination with the finance department.

The letter also states that a report on all pending issues regarding previous year, 2019-2020, will have to be submitted to the IOA president within two months.



