Sections
Home / Other Sports / IOA forms 11-member CGA of India for 2020-21 season

IOA forms 11-member CGA of India for 2020-21 season

The committee also includes senior IOA officials R K Anand (senior vice president), Anil Khanna (senior vice president), Rajeev Mehta (secretary general), and Anandeshwar Pandey (treasurer).

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:28 IST

By Press Trust of India,

IOA president Narinder Batra. (Getty Images)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday constituted an 11-member Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGA of India) under its president Narinder Batra for the 2020-21 season.

Besides Batra, the committee also includes senior IOA officials R K Anand (senior vice president), Anil Khanna (senior vice president), Rajeev Mehta (secretary general), and Anandeshwar Pandey (treasurer).

VD Nanavati, Adille Sumariwala, Kuldeep Vats, Ajay Singh, Dushyant Chautala and Ajit Banerjee are other members of the panel. Union minister and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh are special invitees to the committee.

As per the requirements of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), every Commonwealth country needs to have its own Commonwealth Games Association to deal with matters related to sporting activities among its member nations.



So, the CGA of India will deal with the CGF regarding any matters related to Commonwealth nations, including the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s father files FIR against Rhea for abetment, says Patna Police
Jul 28, 2020 18:58 IST
Delhi HC questions DU on lack of preparedness for holding exams for differently abled students
Jul 28, 2020 18:57 IST
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Jul 28, 2020 18:59 IST
Two die as heavy rainfall damages railway over-bridge in north Bengal, triggers landslides
Jul 28, 2020 18:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.