IOA president Batra urges athletes to lead Olympic Day celebrations

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:44 IST

By Press Trust of India,

IOA President Narinder Batra (Image Courtesy: Hockey India)

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Saturday urged the country’s Olympic medallists, Olympians and National Sports Federations to lead the country in celebrating Olympic Day on June 23.

Batra said India should join the international celebration in a big way to promote healthy and active lifestyles and in a way to “embark the journey from a sports-watching nation to a more sports-participating country”.

“I urge India’s Olympic medallists and Olympians to lead the celebrations. I am sure NSFs of Olympic sport and State Olympic Associations will not lag in encouraging their athletes and support staff to participate in Olympic Day Activity. It would be delightful to see our educational institutions get the student community involved,” said Batra.

“There are countless ways we can do this, even with social-distancing restrictions in place. It could be some form of physical activity that each of us undertakes. It could even be by way of encouragement to Olympic sport. Make sure you do not breach Government guidelines when planning and pursuing your Olympic Day activity.”



World champion and Olympic silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu will join 21 top athletes around the world in a live workout to mark the Olympic Day on June 23. Sindhu will be among the athletes from around the world who will lead live workouts at 11 AM local time across 20 time zones. She will join the virtual event from her home in Hyderabad.

Commonwealth and Asian Games champion Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will also be a part of the celebration as she will feature in an already recorded compilation workout video featuring 23 different Olympians from around the world.

The video will showcase their favourite workout moves which will be available on the Olympic Channel. Olympic Day 2020 will see Olympians, athletes and fans all over the globe get active in the world’s largest 24-hour digital workout.

