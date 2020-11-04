Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Other Sports / IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File image of Rajeev Mehta. (File/PTI)

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence. “Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday,” Mehta told PTI on Wednesday.

“I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 17:00 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
Nov 04, 2020 17:30 IST

latest news

Thankful to police for action against Arnab Goswami: Anvay Naik’s family
Nov 04, 2020 18:07 IST
Hazlewood eyeing red-ball bowling practice to prepare for India series
Nov 04, 2020 18:04 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami launches mobile Amma Canteens
Nov 04, 2020 18:03 IST
Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from Nov 5
Nov 04, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.