Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Ireland boss Scotland 31-16 to finish Autumn Nations Cup 3rd

Ireland boss Scotland 31-16 to finish Autumn Nations Cup 3rd

Finishing third equaled rebuilding Ireland’s Six Nations placing and gave a little gloss to the assessment of coach Andy Farrell’s first year in charge as “an average return.”

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 22:20 IST

By Associated Press, Dublin

Ireland beat Scotland 31-16 (Twitter)

Ireland overcame Scotland’s vigorous start and ran away a 31-16 winner in their Autumn Nations Cup playoff for third place at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Finishing third equaled rebuilding Ireland’s Six Nations placing and gave a little gloss to the assessment of coach Andy Farrell’s first year in charge as “an average return.”

Scotland was fourth in both tournaments, too, which was fair as the Scots were outmuscled by the Irish and lost their composure.

The Scots deserved their 9-3 lead after half an hour until Ireland woke up. The turning point was Scotland inside center Duncan Taylor’s yellow card for saving a try by deliberately knocking down Bundee Aki’s pass.



Jonathan Sexton slotted the penalty, then waived another goalkick nearing halftime to set up a corner lineout. Ireland didn’t mess it up, and Sexton cleverly lobbed into the in-goal where Hugo Keenan jumped above Scotland’s static Darcy Graham and knocked the ball back for fellow wing Keith Earls to pounce on.

The eight-point swing with the man advantage put Ireland 11-9 ahead at halftime and, more importantly, rewarded renewed confidence.

A couple of errors by Scotland captain Stuart Hogg gave Ireland good field position and, after big carries by No. 8 Caelan Doris, prop Cian Healy went over near the posts.

Ireland was in a groove and Scotland’s discipline was vanishing. Another corner lineout and flanker Peter O’Mahony was the extra man to send Earls free into the left corner. Earls’ 31st try lifted him in the Ireland try-scorers list to outright second to Brian O’Driscoll’s 46.

Out of the blue, Scotland got a seven-pointer when wing Duhan van der Merwe picked up ruck ball 30 meters out, broke away and rounded Jacob Stockdale.

A left thigh injury forced Sexton off but it was another decisive return from injury by the team talisman and playmaker.

In contrast, Scotland counterpart Jaco van der Walt’s debut was a pass as he hit four of five goalkicks, hit the posts with the other one, and defended his channel behind an overwhelmed pack.

A flurry of penalties -- 15 by fulltime -- conceded by Scotland gave Irish replacement flyhalf Ross Byrne a couple of penalty shots, inbetween which O’Mahony had a try disallowed for stepping over the sideline.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:25 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Dec 05, 2020 21:19 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

ISL 2020: SC East Bengal suffer third loss on trot, beaten 0-2 by NEUFC
Dec 05, 2020 22:28 IST
Tamil Nadu govt seeks Rs 3,758 crore as ‘Nivar’ relief from Centre
Dec 05, 2020 22:21 IST
‘Hug bubble’ helps elderly people embrace family members safely
Dec 05, 2020 22:18 IST
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
Dec 05, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.