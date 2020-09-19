Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / ‘It pissed me off’: Lebron James miffed by most valuable player voting totals

‘It pissed me off’: Lebron James miffed by most valuable player voting totals

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s MVP for the second straight year on Friday, receiving 85 of the 101 first-place votes, while James, 35, finished runner-up for the fourth time in his 17-year career.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:23 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Staples Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

Los Angles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was “pissed off” after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBA’s most valuable player (MVP) award.

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s MVP for the second straight year on Friday, receiving 85 of the 101 first-place votes, while James, 35, finished runner-up for the fourth time in his 17-year career.

“It pissed me off. That’s my true answer,” said James after the Lakers’ 126-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the first game of the Western Conference Finals. “It pissed me off because out of 101 votes, I got 16 first-place votes.”

“You know, not saying that the winner wasn’t deserving of the MVP. But that pissed me off. And I finished second a lot in my career, either from a championship, and now four times as an MVP.”



The award is voted on by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters. James, a three-time NBA champion, questioned the criteria of selection.

“I don’t know how much we are really watching the game,” he said. “I’m not going to sit up here and talk about what the criteria should be or what it is. It’s changed over the years since I’ve gotten into the league.”

“Sometimes it’s the best player on the best team. Sometimes it’s the guy with the best season statistically. I mean, you don’t know. But you know, Giannis had a hell of a season; I can definitely say that.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Sep 19, 2020 14:26 IST
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Sep 19, 2020 14:14 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 13:57 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 15:14 IST

latest news

‘It pissed me off’: Lebron miffed by most valuable player voting totals
Sep 19, 2020 15:23 IST
BDPO shifted for claiming farmers’ protest proposed by Punjab govt
Sep 19, 2020 15:19 IST
Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Covid deaths
Sep 19, 2020 15:19 IST
Tamannaah, Nabha on board Andhadhun Telugu remake
Sep 19, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.