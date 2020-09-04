Italian GP: Hamilton fastest ahead of Bottas in 2nd practice

Sections
Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:06 IST

By Associated Press, MONZA Italy

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 4, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice Matteo Bazzi/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Mercedes again topped the leaderboard as Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in second practice Friday for the Italian Grand Prix.

The championship leader finished .262 ahead of Bottas, who was quickest in first practice. McLaren driver Lando Norris was third, .897 slower than Hamilton.

Ferrari improved slightly in the second session at its home track. Sebastian Vettel went from 19th in P1 to 12th and Charles Leclerc moved from 11th to ninth.

Both Ferrari drivers ran off track and Leclerc was heard saying over team radio, “The car is so hard to drive.”



Hamilton has won five of the seven races and is 47 points ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and 50 ahead of Bottas.

Verstappen was fifth in the second session, 1.036 slower than Hamilton. He finished in the same position in first practice after spinning at the Ascari chicane, sidelining him for 25 minutes as his car was repaired.

“Not a good day struggling with grip and balance in general,” Verstappen said. “So quite a bit of work to do.”

Earlier, Bottas posted the fastest time in first practice. The Finnish driver’s best lap was .245 seconds quicker than Hamilton and .797 ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon.

It was the fourth consecutive time that Bottas has been quickest in the first practice session but he has only won one race.

There is a third and final practice on Saturday ahead of qualifying in the afternoon.

