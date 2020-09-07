Jwala Gutta announces engagement to actor Vishnu Vishal

Jwala Gutta announced her engagement with actor and boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on Monday. Gutta revealed on Twitter that she was surprised by Vishnu on her birthday with an engagement ring. The 37-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist revealed that Vishnu travelled from Hyderabad to surprise on her birthday with an engagement ring.

“N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic),” Gutta wrote on Twitter.

Gutta and Vishal have been dating for a couple of years. She last played in the badminton circuit in 2017.

Vishnu explained her relationship with Gutta in an interview and revealed how they got together.

“After my separation, I met Jwala and started spending a lot of time with her. She is a very positive person and that’s what I like about her. She had also gone through a separation in life. We spoke, understood each other and things are going fine,” Vishal told India Today.

“I don’t have the feelings of an 18-year-old, who falls in love for the first time. I am 35 now, things are different. I am practical and more matured. Let’s see what happens in the future.”