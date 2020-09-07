Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Jwala Gutta announces engagement to actor Vishnu Vishal

Jwala Gutta announces engagement to actor Vishnu Vishal

The 37-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist revealed that Vishnu travelled from Hyderabad to surprise on her birthday with an engagement ring.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Gutta engaged to Vishnu Vishal. (Twitter)

Jwala Gutta announced her engagement with actor and boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on Monday. Gutta revealed on Twitter that she was surprised by Vishnu on her birthday with an engagement ring. The 37-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist revealed that Vishnu travelled from Hyderabad to surprise on her birthday with an engagement ring.

“N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic),” Gutta wrote on Twitter.

 

Gutta and Vishal have been dating for a couple of years. She last played in the badminton circuit in 2017.



Vishnu explained her relationship with Gutta in an interview and revealed how they got together.

“After my separation, I met Jwala and started spending a lot of time with her. She is a very positive person and that’s what I like about her. She had also gone through a separation in life. We spoke, understood each other and things are going fine,” Vishal told India Today.

“I don’t have the feelings of an 18-year-old, who falls in love for the first time. I am 35 now, things are different. I am practical and more matured. Let’s see what happens in the future.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Sep 07, 2020 19:23 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
‘We do have two systems of justice in America’: Kamala Harris
Sep 07, 2020 19:19 IST
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
Sep 07, 2020 19:26 IST
Greenwood and Foden out of England squad after breach of quarantine
Sep 07, 2020 19:23 IST
‘We do have two systems of justice in America’: Kamala Harris
Sep 07, 2020 19:19 IST
1,013 new virus cases detected in J&K
Sep 07, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.