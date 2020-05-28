Kabaddi superstar Anup Kumar talks about his police duty in Covid-19 lockdown

With the whole world facing a pandemic in the form of Covid-19, most of the sports events and tournaments have been suspended or postponed by various authorities. However, there some sportspersons who are engaged in active duty during the spread of the contagious disease. One such superstar was India’s 2016 Kabaddi World Cup-winning captain Anup Kumar, who was deployed as a Police Inspector for the Haryana Police Department during the phase. The Kabaddi superstar has been serving the nation during this tough period of COVID 19.

Anup has urged people in his district to stay home and do their part as a citizen of the country.

While speaking about his police duty on Pro Kabaddi’s weekly Instagram Live chat series ‘Beyond The Mat’, Anup said, “I have been posted in Rewari, Haryana and I try to go on duty as much as possible so that I can help out on ground and convince people to stay at home. My only request to all is to follow the guidelines of the government and stay at home because that is the only way we can stop this problem.”

Anup credits his coaches from CRPF for helping him to excel in the game and start his kabaddi career. His guidance has helped other players to improve their game and perform better and his cool and calm nature during tough situations helps him to take better decisions. Anup has been part of many memorable matches a few out which he played in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

While speaking about India’s surprising loss to South Korea in 2016 World Cup, Anup said, “With every loss we learn a lesson, personally, I feel I made a couple of mistakes during the game which would have cost us the match, it was saddening but our coach never lost hope and kept motivating us. We played every game after that with more confidence and I knew that we had an outstanding team which could win the tournament.”

(with IANS inputs)