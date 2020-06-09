Kapil Dev, Gaganjeet Bhullar to feature in charity golf match at DGC on July 11

Gaganjeet Bhullar plays a shot on the 3rd hole during Day Two of the Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa. (Getty Images)

Top golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Murali Kartik will tee-off at the iconic Delhi Golf Club (DGC) on July 11 for a charity match to raise funds for fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund-raiser, in support of Magic Bus’ Covid-19 relief efforts, will be played over 18 holes at the newly-renovated DGC.

The ‘Champions For A Cause – Charity Golf Match’ will see legendary pacer Kapil Dev, an avid golfer, team up with nine-time Asian Tour winner and Arjuna Awardee Bhullar.

The team of Kapil and Gaganjeet will be up against former India spinner Kartik and two-time winner on the European Tour, Sharma, who was also the 2018 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner.

“When the country is facing such challenges, it is our duty to do whatever little we can to help. It is a great initiative and as a sportsman it also gives me the added thrill of competing with the best pro players in the country,” Kapil, the 1983 World Cup winning captain said.

The charity match, also featuring a set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds, will be conducted under strict guidelines outlined by the government to contain the spread of the contagious disease, which has infected close to 30,000 people in Delhi.

The event aims to raise at least Rs 1 crore in support of Magic Bus.

“It is wonderful that cricket and golf are getting together for this noble cause. If ever there was a need to rebuild communities, it is now and I just feel blessed to be able to contribute,” said Bhullar.

This is also likely to be the first sporting event to be held in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic brought all sporting activities to a grinding halt.