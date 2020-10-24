Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Khabib Nurmagomedov can be greatest of all time, says UFC’s White

Khabib Nurmagomedov can be greatest of all time, says UFC’s White

Russian Nurmagomedov will put his belt and a 28-0 win-loss record on the line on Saturday when he faces American interim champion Gaethje in a unification bout at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:04 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after winning his match against Dustin Poirier. (REUTERS)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov can take a step closer to becoming the greatest of all time (GOAT) in his class if he beats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, the mixed martial arts promotion’s chief Dana White has said.

Russian Nurmagomedov will put his belt and a 28-0 win-loss record on the line on Saturday when he faces American interim champion Gaethje in a unification bout at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

“Khabib is looking down the barrel of not only being the greatest to ever do it in this division... if he beats Justin, he’s the number one pound for pound fighter in the world, he’s on his way to GOAT status,” White told reporters.

“You have all the ingredients for a massive fight. You have a big superstar and a kid coming off an incredible win over a highly respected fighter and many people believe that Justin has the style to beat him.



“You think you know what these guys are going to do, but when they get in there anything is possible.”

The 32-year-old Nurmagomedov unified the lightweight title with a third-round submission victory over interim champion Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi last September but has not fought since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gaethje scored a surprise knockout win over Tony Ferguson in May to claim the interim lightweight title at UFC 249. Ferguson had been slated to fight Nurmagomedov but the bout was cancelled due to travel restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
Oct 24, 2020 12:33 IST
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Oct 24, 2020 10:42 IST
‘Bihar should get but why not all states?’ Shiv Sena on vaccine promise
Oct 24, 2020 13:52 IST

latest news

South America’s posh summer hotspot to stay closed on Covid-19
Oct 24, 2020 13:59 IST
Delhi Police to check Aarogya Setu app of all visitors to police buildings
Oct 24, 2020 13:54 IST
Rajasthan girl killed by brother for insisting on marrying man she loved
Oct 24, 2020 13:49 IST
SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP: An unchanged SRH to deal with Gayle-Force
Oct 24, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.