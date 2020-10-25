Sections
Home / Other Sports / Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after choking out Gaethje at UFC 254

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:06 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after winning his match against Dustin Poirier. (REUTERS)

Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweight title and then said he was retiring from the sport following a fierce brawl at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The undefeated 32-year-old Dagestani collapsed in the centre of the octagon and sobbed following his defeat of Gaethje. On getting up he took off his gloves and said: “This is my last fight in the UFC.”

His father and coach Abdulmanap passed away in July of this year due to complications caused by COVID-19, and Nurmagomedov said that he talked to his mother for three days before deciding to accept the fight against Gaethje.

The American troubled the champion with leg kicks but succumbed to a triangle choke in the second round as Nurmagomedov cemented his claim to be the most dominant MMA fighter of all time with a 29-0 record.

