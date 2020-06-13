Sections
Home / Other Sports / ‘Kids taking it and committing suicide’: Ronnie Coleman reveals why DEA was against steroid use in bodybuilding

‘Kids taking it and committing suicide’: Ronnie Coleman reveals why DEA was against steroid use in bodybuilding

Ronnie Coleman narrated why he joined bodybuilding, his diet, and peak fitness while also revealing facts about steroid use in the early part of his storied career.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Yash Bhati, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ronnie Coleman at Jay Leno show (Jay Leno show)

Bodybuilding legend and eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Ronnie Coleman was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and discussed a number of topics related to the world of professional bodybuilding. Coleman narrated why he joined bodybuilding, his diet, and peak fitness while also revealing facts about steroid use in the early part of his storied career.

56-year-old Coleman revealed that he began the use of steroids at the age of 30 as he was “tired of getting my ass kicked [at competition]. He said that everything was legal in those times and the use of those saw Coleman increase his ranking and then winning the actual competitions. He said that steroids helped level the playing field.

Coleman said that he would get prescriptions from doctors on the use of steroids and drug enforcement officials were shown the prescriptions when they approached the athletes.

“I wasn’t taking tons of stuff. I probably wasn’t taking any more than what those baseball players were taking.”



 

Studies have shown that the use of steroids leads to higher chances of premature death in men and even suggesting that people using anabolic steroids have a greater risk of committing suicide. Coleman explained that every time when some of the kids went off steroids, they would get depressed.

Coleman also revealed his diet and body fat ratio on the podcast, which was something that shocked Rogan and most of the viewers.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is you see me big up there, but it took a long time for me to get there I didn’t get there overnight. I put on … between five and 10 pounds (2-4.5kg) of muscle a year, and that came from all that heavy lifting (and) a lot of eating, a lot of eating.”

“It wasn’t a lot to me but if someone normal tried to eat it, it would probably be a lot. So I’d eat a pound (450g) of chicken, grilled breast with half a cup of rice.”

“I had about six meals a day.”

“It’s kind of hard to eat like that so I would have to wake up in the middle of the night to eat and go back to sleep. You kind of get used to it. When you eat like that, you get hungry every three hours. Every two or three hours you’re hungry because I’m not eating a lot of fat. It’s lean, I’m not eating a lot of carbs so it’s a little bit of food at a time.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan police seize pen drives, condoms from monk accused of rape
Jun 13, 2020 17:04 IST
BJP steps up efforts to quell rebellion in Himachal
Jun 13, 2020 17:03 IST
Covid-19 cases in Singapore cross 40,000
Jun 13, 2020 17:00 IST
Builders’ body to train youth from villages near Mumbai to tackle labour shortage
Jun 13, 2020 17:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.