Sections
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

A day after his team mate Valtteri Bottas returned to action in dry conditions, Hamilton put his title-winning 2018 Mercedes W09 car through its paces on a greasy track after early showers.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 09:20 IST

By Reuters, London

File image of Lewis Hamilton. (REUTERS)

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said it was good to know he could still drive after returning to the track in a Formula One car for the first time in more than 100 days at Silverstone on Wednesday. A day after his team mate Valtteri Bottas returned to action in dry conditions, Hamilton put his title-winning 2018 Mercedes W09 car through its paces on a greasy track after early showers. The team is practising protocols for the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, which will serve as the season opener.

“I didn’t feel like I’ve ever left the water, so that’s a positive,” Hamilton said in a video posted on Mercedes’ social media channels. “I think every time you take a big break -- I think it’s been 103 days or something -- you always wonder whether you can still drive.

“So it’s a good feeling to know of course I can, I’m ready, I feel fit. I hope you guys are all well and excited for what’s coming up.”

Formula One has released an initial calendar of eight races in 10 weeks, all of which will be held without fans present and in controlled conditions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 411,200 people globally. Hamilton said he was happy to be behind the wheel again.



“When you leave the garage the first time you get this buzz, and it doesn’t matter how many years you do it, it always feels new and fresh,” Hamilton said. “Obviously this is an older car but it still felt fantastic. In general we got through a solid programme today.

“Valtteri’s day was dry, my day started off wet, so quite a greasy Silverstone track. But obviously I grew up in this kind of weather, so I’m used to it. I was still able to get a good feel of the car.” The tests are allowed under FIA rules as the team is using an older car which has to be run to contemporary specifications without any current parts trialled.

They must also use testing tyres provided by Pirelli, rather than the 2020 race rubber.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JK Rowling defends trans tweet, says she is a survivor of sexual assault
Jun 11, 2020 10:16 IST
Indigestion drug may help treat Covid-19 symptoms, say researchers
Jun 11, 2020 10:13 IST
He played as if result did not matter to him: Dravid on MS Dhoni
Jun 11, 2020 10:17 IST
Army jawan killed in Pak shelling in J-K, civilian injured
Jun 11, 2020 10:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.