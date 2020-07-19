Sections
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton not one for numbers but they still add up

Lewis Hamilton not one for numbers but they still add up

The numbers certainly add up for the six times world champion, whose record-extending 90th career pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix seemed to come as something of a surprise to the Mercedes driver.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:03 IST

By Reuters, BUDAPEST

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a face mask during the post qualifying press conference. (REUTERS)

Lewis Hamilton reached another remarkable Formula One milestone on Saturday, all the while protesting that he was not one for numbers, with more in his sights on the road ahead.

The numbers certainly add up for the six times world champion, whose record-extending 90th career pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix seemed to come as something of a surprise to the Mercedes driver.

“When I was driving into the pitlane and I saw 90 up there I didn’t... I completely forgot that I had 89 before,” the Briton told reporters.

“I’ve been living my dream since I’ve been in Formula One and... it just doesn’t seem real. What I have to remind myself is that every single weekend I still have to deliver. I cannot just show up.”



Hamilton’s qualifying record, like his dominant Mercedes car, is in a league of its own.

The 35-year-old has achieved a pole in every one of his seasons in the sport, starting in 2007, and nobody else comes close to his prowess.

In his own words, 90 poles is a surreal number.

There are, of course, many more races now than in the old days and it is hard and unfair to compare eras but the next man after him in the all-time lists is Ferrari great Michael Schumacher on a ‘mere’ 68.

Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna, Hamilton’s boyhood idol who died in 1994, took 65.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, a four times world champion, has the next most by a still active driver, with 57.

Schumacher won seven titles and 91 races, two big records in Hamilton’s sights with the Mercedes ace now aiming for his 86th victory.

He and Schumacher already hold the record for most poles in Hungary, seven, and Hamilton can equal the German’s record of most wins in the same grand prix if he chalks up an eighth in Hungary on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka nears 60,000-mark, over 80% patients recover in Delhi: Covid-19 state tally 
Jul 19, 2020 10:14 IST
India reports record 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in one day, tally over 10.77 lakh
Jul 19, 2020 10:12 IST
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Jul 19, 2020 10:11 IST
Mikel Arteta shows he’s a fast learner by outsmarting Pep Guardiola
Jul 19, 2020 10:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.