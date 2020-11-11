Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton set for seventh title as F1 returns to Turkey

Lewis Hamilton set for seventh title as F1 returns to Turkey

Hamilton, who has a record 93 race wins, will be champion again at the Istanbul Park circuit if his team mate and sole title rival Valtteri Bottas fails to score eight points more.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:07 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton/Twitter)

Lewis Hamilton can match Michael Schumacher’s record seven world championships and overtake the former Ferrari great as the most successful Formula One driver of all time in Turkey on Sunday. The Mercedes ace, who has a record 93 race wins, will be champion again at the Istanbul Park circuit if his team mate and sole title rival Valtteri Bottas fails to score eight points more.

The 35-year-old Briton leads Bottas by 85 points, with 78 remaining to be won after Turkey when the season heads to the Middle East for a closing triple header in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

That means a second place would be enough even if Bottas wins, providing the Finn does not also take the bonus point for fastest lap.

At its simplest, Hamilton just has to beat Bottas -- something he has done 10 times in 13 races so far this year.



Hamilton, who already holds records for most pole positions, podiums and points finishes, has only twice finished out of the top three in 2020 with a worst result of seventh. He is on a record run of 46 successive scoring finishes.

Mercedes won the constructors’ title for an unprecedented seventh year in a row at Imola in Italy on Nov. 1 and are assured of a seventh successive drivers’ crown as well.

“We, as a team, have done such a remarkable job,” said Hamilton after that success, saying the team title was “almost better” than the drivers’.

Hamilton, who has yet to sign a contract beyond this season, may feel differently on Sunday.

The title race is the focus but Turkey’s first race since 2011, as a replacement to fill out a championship depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be welcomed by all.

The circuit, with its Turn Eight triple left-hander, was always a driver favourite even if crowds were small. They will be non-existent this weekend, with the race behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

“It’s a track that made for good racing in the past, so it will be interesting to see how the modern Formula One cars do on it,” said Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, who won the first Turkish Grand Prix for McLaren in 2005.

The battle to be best of the rest behind Mercedes and Red Bull is also on a knife edge, with only a point separating third placed Renault, McLaren and fifth placed Racing Point.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:38 IST
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Nov 11, 2020 20:56 IST
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:50 IST
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Nov 11, 2020 20:51 IST

latest news

EV policy to reduce carbon emissions by 4.8 mn tonnes in 4 years in Delhi
Nov 11, 2020 21:01 IST
Russia isn’t planning any contacts with Biden yet, says official
Nov 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Kerala Covid patients missing postal ballots to vote in last hour of polls
Nov 11, 2020 20:57 IST
Chris Nikic becomes first athlete with Down syndrome to complete Ironman
Nov 11, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.